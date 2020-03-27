Le Bonheur Tupelo employee tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says an employee of Le Bonheur Children’s Outpatient Center in Tupelo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Le Bonheur says the employee is recovering well at home. The hospital says the employee had no contact with patients or families at the center while symptomatic.

The hospital is not releasing the employee’s personal information because of privacy and confidentiality laws.

In a statement released Friday, Le Bonheur said, “We are dedicated to doing what’s right and we will continue to monitor the situation and do everything in our power to help our community be healthy and safe.”

Le Bonheur says it has implemented the following guidelines in order to keep employees, families and patients safe:

All employees are required to undergo temperature and question screening daily upon entering the clinic.

All employees who are sick have been instructed to stay home.

We are providing ongoing training for faculty and staff.

We have suspended tours and group visits until further notice.

We have suspended job or experience shadowing until further notice.

We have implemented social distancing practices.

We have cancelled all business-related travel.

We have asked our employees to be cautious about personal travel at this time, and refer to CDC travel notices and guidelines.

Related Content Le Bonheur employee tests positive for coronavirus Video