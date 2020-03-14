Le Bonheur employee tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee at Le Bonheur’s Children Hospital is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Shelby County.

In a statement from Le Bonheur, the employee was exposed to the virus from the first confirmed case in Shelby County.

The hospital says they followed the proper protocols to inform the local and state health department of the situation. The employee was tested and put into quarantine at home.

According to the statement, there are plans to limit access to the facilities under the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system.

People trying to gain access to the facilities will be screened at entrances.

Hospital officials are asking people to avoid hospitals unless they need care, visitation is being reduced to two healthy adults per person and on-site meetings, events and facility tours are temporarily suspended.