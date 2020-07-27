Lawyers representing family of Ismael Lopez to hold news conference on anniversary of his death

The lawyers representing the family of Ismael Lopez will be holding a news conference on Monday, the three year anniversary of his death.

In 2017, officers mistakenly went to the wrong home while serving a warrant, and they ended up at Lopez’s house, shot through a door and killed Lopez.

The officers claimed they saw a rifle barrel pointed through the door, and a dog charged them, but attorneys claim there wasn’t a gun.

Lopez was an undocumented immigrant. In recent court filings, Southaven claimed Lopez had no civil or constitutional rights because he was not a legal United States citizen.

“This isn’t just an undocumented issue, this is a constitutional, foundational issue,” the family’s attorney Murray Wells said. “You have no right to constitutional protections meaning that storm troopers could come into your house and kill you without regard to any constitutional results or repercussions.”

He said the city’s argument is in direct conflict with Constitution. He believes the city is ignoring due process.

Attorneys said they’ve reached out to the Department of Justice and the Governor’s office about what is going on.

They also believe the court should sanction Southaven for making these kind of arguments regarding constitutional rights. They said the city is trying to soil Lopez’s widow’s name by claiming the couple wasn’t actually married and claim that is not true.