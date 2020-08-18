Lawsuit: TVA is forcing distributors into never-ending contracts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new federal lawsuit was filed against the Tennessee Valley Authority just a day before commissioners at Memphis Light, Gas and Water were to review a plan that could affect your electric bill for decades.

TVA is being sued by an environmental group which claims the company is forcing its distributors into never-ending contracts. That suit suggested the MLGW – their largest customer – is considering a move to other providers because of that very reason.

On Wednesday, MLGW leaders are scheduled to review a 418-page report highlighting the pros and cons of leaving the company. Some suggest MLGW and its customers could save millions.