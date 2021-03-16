Lawsuit filed over 2019 police custody death in Connecticut

In this still image from police body cam video provided by the Stamford Connecticut Police Department, personnel attempt to revive Steven Barrier on Oct, 23, 2019, at police headquarters in Stamford after he became unresponsive in a police cruiser on the way there. A wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday, March 16, 2021, accuses Stamford police of using excessive force on Barrier, a mentally ill man, and failing to immediately get him emergency medical and psychiatric care after he was taken into custody. (Stamford Police Department via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit accuses Stamford, Connecticut, police of using excessive force on a mentally ill man and failing to immediately get him emergency medical care after he was taken into custody in October 2019.

Steven Barrier died on his 23rd birthday after becoming unresponsive in a police cruiser. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Barrier’s mother and the Connecticut Legal Rights Project. Body camera video shows officers making jokes as Barrier lay unconscious in a holding room. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The medical examiner says Barrier died of a heart attack. Stamford officials say they do not comment on pending litigation.