Lawsuit filed against Memphis apartment complex after eight-year-old shot, killed

Jordyn Washington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a little girl shot and killed in northeast Memphis filed a lawsuit against the apartment complex where she lived with her grandmother.

Jordyn Washington’s parents claimed the Highland Chateau Apartments should have done more to secure the complex. They’ve filed a wrongful death lawsuit asking for more than $25 million in damages.

The eight-year-old girl was shot and killed back in November when a gunman let loose with an assault rifle out in the parking lot.

According to the family’s attorneys, suspect Cedric Conley lived at the complex and had a history of violent or illegal acts on the property. They blame the complex for letting him live there despite his background.

They also claim the property owners had a duty to step up security because of hundreds of crimes committed at or near the complex in recent years.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Monday.

