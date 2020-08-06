Lawsuit alleges misconduct by Memphis police officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is suing the Memphis Police Department over alleged behavior by some of their officers.

The suit accused two uniformed officers of detaining a man without probable cause, illegally searching and raping him.

The man said he was stopped on the street in Binghampton in August 2019. He was eventually released and not charged.

The lawsuit claimed when he complained to the department an internal investigation was launched but has not been completed.

The man seeks damages from the officers, police director and city in the amount of $850,000.