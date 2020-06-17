Lawmakers look for other ways to honor Tennessee teen after resolution fails, resulting in arrests and outburst

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lawmakers in Nashville unloaded with anger Tuesday after a resolution to honor a black, murdered Nashville team failed to pass on the Tennessee House floor.

Three people were arrested in the chaos, and Wednesday, some local lawmakers are now working to find other ways to honor the young college-bound student.

Tennessee State representatives failed to pass a resolution remembering the life of 17-year-old Ashanti Posey, who was murdered in April at a Nashville intersection.

One of those particularly upset was Rep. Antonio Parkinson. The Memphis Democrat complained loudly on the House floor after the vote.

“Representative Parkinson you’re treading on thin ice sir. I suggest you calm down,” House leaders said.

This!!!! RT @kkruesi: Here’s a snapshot of the chaotic scene that took place on the House floor #tnleg pic.twitter.com/sMeofuMYXa — Antonio Parkinson (@TNRepParkinson) June 17, 2020

Rep. Jesse Chism, also from the Bluff City and in the room at the time, was shocked as well.

“It showed a lack of class, it showed a lack of tact, it showed a lack of compassion,” Chism said.

Posey, a high school senior, was headed to college before she was shot and killed. Police say she had been involved in a small sale of marijuana before her death.

Comments from Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) are what sent protesters, already at the capitol, and other lawmakers over the edge.



“I did some research and looked up exactly what led to this young lady’s untimely demise and due to the behavior and I will say choices that she was involved in at the time,” Lamberth said. “I cannot in good conscience vote in favor of this.”

Lamberth’s remarks resulted in 49 Republicans declining to vote on the measure. A mix of 45 Democratic and Republican lawmakers voted in favor but not enough to pass.

“But we decided to slander her name and it just looks bad and again I was embarrassed to be in the building,” Chism said. “It adds to the divisiveness that we have right now in our country anyway so we can’t do that.”



On the Senate side, the resolution passed unanimously. Chism said lawmakers are now working on a proclamation to honor Posey.