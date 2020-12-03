Lawmakers eye curbing governor’s powers during health crises

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are suggesting ways to give themselves the power to limit or overturn emergency orders from the governor during future health crises in response to the government’s restrictions to curb COVID-19’s spread.
Amid the worsening pandemic, a GOP-led panel of House and Senate lawmakers issued recommendations Tuesday that would treat health-related emergency orders differently than others.
The suggestions are poised to end up in legislation that the Republican-supermajority Legislature will consider when it returns in January for its annual lawmaking session.
The recommendations also take some heat off Republican Gov. Bill Lee, since they would only apply to the next administration, exempting his.
