Lawmaker announces new assistance for farmer during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee lawmaker announced a new plan to help farmers who are struggling, due to the pandemic, on Monday.

In a press release, Congressman David Kustoff said agricultural businesses are now eligible for the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans or EIDLs.

The funds were authorized by congress through the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act. The legislation provides additional funding for farmers, ranchers and certain other agricultural businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“…This announcement will help west Tennessee farmers make ends meet and bring stability to our country’s food supply chain during this unprecedented time,” Kustoff said in the release.

The SBA will begin accepting new EIDL applications on a limited basis only, in order to help keep agricultural businesses afloat.

If a business submitted an EIDL application before the legislative change, the SBA will move forward and process these applications without having business owners reapply.

All EIDL applications submitted before the portal closed on April 15 will be processed on a first-in, first-out basis.

Farmers can access the application here.

