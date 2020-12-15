Law enforcement warns consumers to beware of possible COVID-19 vaccine scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the new COVID vaccine will come new ways con artists will find to scam you out of your money. The warning is already going out for you to beware.

Anything new provides new opportunities for those looking to take advantage of the moment. The COVID-19 vaccine is no exception.

“And now with vaccine, the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice,” Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney, said. “We are warning people to just be on the lookout for phone calls, emails, text messages that seek to take advantage of people’s fears over the urgency of getting the vaccine right now.”

The COVID vaccine has only been out a few days, but Dunavant says after Covid scams involving PPEs and price gouging early on in the pandemic. They anticipate there will be something similar involving the long awaited COVID vaccine.

“You don’t have to pay for the vaccine, so don’t fall for those scams, don’t, you don’t have to give your social security numbers to receive the vaccine,” Dunavant said.

But scammers will make you think otherwise. They will promise they can get you the shot even before its available to the general public. All you have to do is give them your personal information.

“Crooks follow the headlines,” Randy Hutchinson, of the Better Business Bureau, said.

The Better Business Bureau says the emotion surrounding the virus can cause people to let down their guard.

“Just enough people let their emotions get out in front of their common sense and they fall for these scams,” Hutchinson said.

They say remember to be savvy about your healthcare and consult with a professional. Beware of charges for what should be free, and they say the Social Security Administration will not call you for information to enroll you on a list to get the vaccine.

“Unfortunately, crooks are going to try to get their fair share of whatever dollars may be available for people wanting to get in early on the list,” Hutchinson said.

Dunavant added, “Criminals, people who are seeking to take advantage of fear and urgency and opportunity, are preying on most of us citizens.”

The U.S. Attorney has a specially assigned person investigating COVID scams.



If you have any tips, contact the FBI or the Federal Trade Commission.