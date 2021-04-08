Police: Two dozen arrested after shots fired on I-55 in north Mississippi

A Chevy Tahoe is surrounded by law enforcement in a gas station parking lot in Senatobia on Thursday. (Luke Jones, WREG)

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi authorities say more than 20 people were arrested after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Interstate 55 near Coldwater.

The Senatobia Police Department said in a statement that Tate County 911 received a report at 12:43 of a gunshot victim whose vehicle had been shot on I-55 near Coldwater. That person managed to exit the interstate at the Senatobia exit.

Officers found at least one gunshot victim in that vehicle. People inside the vehicle told police that the suspects were in multiple vehicles that continued southbound on the interstate.

Senatobia Police said they located a caravan of vehicles, and gathered support from several other agencies. When those vehicles exited the interstate at Highway 6 in Batesville, agents coordinated a “takedown and arrest” of the occupants.

Approximately 21 suspects were taken to Panola County Jail from the Batesville scene and four vehicles were impounded, Senatobia Police said.

At the Senatobia scene, police said they found a firearm, a felony amount of narcotics and sums of cash and one convicted felon. Three more people were arrested at that scene.

Authorities have not released the identities of those arrested. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are leading the investigation, Senatobia Police said.