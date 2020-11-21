Law enforcement holds Sea of Blue for slain Arkansas officer Travis Wallace

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – Fellow officers from across the Mid-South came together to pay their respect to Travis Wallace, an Arkansas police officer killed in the line of duty, and his family.

“This is a fraternity, and we want to give him a home going celebration for his life and sacrifice for our community,” said Helena-West Helena Police chief James Smith.

The 41-year-old served the department for five years and leaves behind two children.

His family is overwhelmed by the procession of supporters tonight.

“It was amazing to see how many different you know police, state troopers, county,” said John Jones, Wallace’s Uncle. “My thanks to every officer that did this tonight.”

Arkansas State Police say Wallace was killed after spotting shooting suspect Latarius Howard at a motel on Highway 49 last week. They claim Howard jumped out of his car and shot Wallace when the officer pulled in behind him.

Wallace died at the hospital. Howard was caught by U.S. Marshals in Mississippi the next day.

“Nobody won, for the Wallace family, who I loved dearly and the individual who committed this crime. His family has to suffer as well,” Smith said.

Howard is charged with capital murder.