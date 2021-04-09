Law enforcement give few answers about I-55 shooting incident involving Memphis rapper Big Boogie

TATE COUNTY, Miss. – A shoot out on a major interstate led to multiple arrests, including a Memphis rapper. But the day after, investigators aren’t saying whether any charges will be filed.

It was around noon Thursday and Interstate-55 in Senatobia was packed with law enforcement surrounding several vehicles.

Video obtained by WREG showed people being pulled from SUVs and taken to the ground.

Officers had guns drawn.

All this after a report of a shoot out on the interstate involving a Gold SUV. A person in the vehicle called 911 saying they had been shot at and hit. Officers went in pursuit of the vehicles involved.

Related Content Memphis rapper among two dozen arrested after shots fired on I-55 in north Mississippi

WREG learned one of those vehicles was carrying Memphis Rapper Big Boogie, whose real name is John Lotts.



“They was burning rocks, they was scorching tires and it was just like a wild, wild west show,” said Tanette Wilbourn, who witnessed the scene Thursday.



By the time everyone was rounded up, 21 people and 4 vehicles were taken in. But what we don’t know is if any of them have been charged.



The different law enforcement agencies involved referred all information to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. But MHP said the D.A. is handling this one. District Attorney John Champion did not answer multiple calls.



Senatobia Police initially reported that 3 suspects were arrested. We were also told the rest of the suspects were taken to Panola County Jail.

But whether they were charged with anything is still unknown. All anyone will say is that its an on-going investigation and they cannot comment.

Rapper Big Boogie was supposed to perform in Biloxi last night and was said to be on his way to that concert when all of this happened. Ticket info seems to indicate that concert was cancelled.

No one is saying whether Big Boogie was arrested or charged.

Senatobia police say they did find a gun, drugs and a convicted felon in the vehicle of the person who was shot, which led to three arrests.