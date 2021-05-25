Law enforcement competition to raise money for fallen Memphis officer

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Law enforcement far and wide will be in Southaven this weekend for Mid-South Motor Training. While the competition may be the same, it will have a different feel for many as one of their fellow riders, Memphis Police Officer Scotty Triplett, won’t be joining them after a deadly car accident over the weekend.

“He will be missed a lot. I’ve known him for years. He’s helped me through some hard times,” Desoto COunty Deputy Brad Sutherlen told WREG’s Jerrita Patterson.

Through the tears, Sutherlen shared his sorrow. Losing a brother in blue is hard enough but it’s how the officer died that’s even more painful.

“Yes, I lost my daughter two years ago. And my mother-in-law and my sister-in-law,” said Sutherlen.

It was a devasting loss also from a car accident. It was Tripplet who Sutherlen was able to lean on during that difficult time.

“As a matter of fact Scotty and I cried about my incident two years ago,” he said. “We sat on a park bench and cried.”

It’s the same man, Sutherlen now cries for – as there is an undeniable bond these motor units share.

“Everybody here is somber, but everybody is going to try and make the most of this training event,” said Desoto County Deputy Greg Stacks.

Stacks will join other officers ready to take on both a course and cause. Triplett was set to be part of the competition but now his unit- made up of riders from across the region- will ride in his honor. Some will compete while others are coming out to support both Triplett’s legacy and family.

Triplett leaves behind two children and a wife. Sutherlen wants Mrs. Triplett – in particular – to know she is not alone.

“I would say to her, right now you’re hurting,” he said. “You will make it.”

If you would like to donate to the family, click here.