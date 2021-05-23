Law enforcement across Memphis, Mid-South show respect for fallen MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement officers are mourning the loss of one of their brothers in blue.

Memphis Police officer Scotty Triplett was killed in the line of duty. He was 47-years-old.

Law enforcement agencies across the region are showing their support for fallen Memphis Police officer Scotty Triplett.

MPD says Triplett was killed in a crash while working on a department-approved escort Saturday evening.

WREG has learned Triplett was escorting for the slingshots of Memphis who were in the process of leaving their “Stop the violence rally.”

MPD says Triplett was riding on Hickory Hill Road when a driver pulled in front of him while trying to turn, causing Triplett to collide into the vehicle.

He was rushed to Regional One while his brother’s in blue stayed behind to investigate the scene.

Memphis Police Interim Police Director James Ryall said the following in a statement:

“Our community lost a dedicated servant and a good man. My prayers are with his family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department.” James Ryall, Memphis Police Interim Police Director

The 27-year MPD veteran not only leaves behind a wife and two children but a mark on those who knew him and even those who didn’t.

A fundraiser has been set up for his family and already it’s raised more than $60,000 and the numbers continue to rise.

WREG-TV spoke with Sergeant Kyle Lane with the Shelby County Sheriff’s office who says he’s known Triplett since 2015.

“The one thing I really respected about a lot of these senior officers was that they took a young guy like me under their wings and showed me what it meant to be a motors officer, and Scotty was one of the main guys with the city that did that for me,” Lane said.

Lane says he and Triplett often crossed paths working the same details, and during those times together, Lane says Triplett became his mentor and encourager.

“This one hits really close to home because I knew him and I worked with him. He knew what he was doing. He was an outstanding rider,” Lane said.

As mentioned, support from throughout the Mid-South was shown for Triplett.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on social media, “I was saddened to hear about the loss of officer scotty triplett. My sincere condolences to his wife fran and their children. And to all the men and women of the memphis police department who feel this loss as well.”

I was saddened to hear overnight about the loss of Officer Scotty Triplett. My sincere condolences to his wife Fran and their children. And to all the men and women of the Memphis Police Department who feel this loss as well. https://t.co/GGnzcmqr73 — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) May 23, 2021

Memphis Police Association President Essica Cage-Rosario posted on social media that she knew him personally and says, “He was a great officer, an amazing motors officer, and an exceptional human being.”

Triplett’s impact even crosses over state lines.

The DeSoto county Sheriff’s Department posted on social media that its thoughts and prayers are with the Memphis Police Department. They go on to say Triplett often worked alongside the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department’s motor unit.