Lauderdale County sheriff issues apology after using racial slur in recording

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The sheriff of Lauderdale County issued an apology on Friday after he admitted it was his voice caught on a recent recording using the n-word in a conversation about a case.

“This incident was out of character for me and it is not an indicator of who I am, how I conduct business, how I live, or how I was raised,” the letter said.

“Respectfully, I would like to offer my sincere apology to every resident of Lauderdale County, especially to the African American residents.”

“I have always treated the people of this county fairly and impartially and I will continue to do so.”

Sanders says he is not a racist and has never addressed anyone using the n-word, but said the word “just slipped out.” He said he did not know his officers were recording him.

People hosted an all-day protest Thursday outside Sanders’ house demanding he resign.