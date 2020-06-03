Lauderdale County deputy facing oppression charges after TBI investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Lauderdale County Reserve Deputy is facing multiple felony charges including official oppression after a incident where he fired his weapon at citizens.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the incident involved Robert Wenzler, Jr. and happened on February 19, in a field off Hyde Road.

TBI investigators determined Wenzler shot at a citizen without proper cause and gave conflicting statements about the situation.

The investigation claims Wenzler tried having the official narrative of the incident changed so it would make him look better.

The Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted Wenzler on multiple charges including aggravated assault, official oppression, and tampering with governmental records.

Wenzler was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail and is being held on $7,500 bond.