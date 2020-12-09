Last minute request: Salvation Army Angel Tree needs your help today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is sending an urgent plea for Angel Tree adopters.

Wednesday is their gift deadline, and there were still about 46 people left to be adopted on the Angel Tree — about half were seniors and half were children, a spokesperson said.

People can still shop in person and drop off gifts through 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Purdue Center of Hope at 696 Jackson Ave. or the Kroc Center on East Parkway.

You can adopt an angel at AngelTreeMemphis.org.