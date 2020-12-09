Last minute request: Salvation Army Angel Tree needs your help today

News
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is sending an urgent plea for Angel Tree adopters.

Wednesday is their gift deadline, and there were still about 46 people left to be adopted on the Angel Tree — about half were seniors and half were children, a spokesperson said.

People can still shop in person and drop off gifts through 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Purdue Center of Hope at 696 Jackson Ave. or the Kroc Center on East Parkway.

You can adopt an angel at AngelTreeMemphis.org.

Share this story

Latest News

More News