Large police presence spotted in Midtown overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police blocked off several streets in Midtown overnight after neighbors reported hearing loud booms.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson reported that half a dozen police officers were in the area of Jefferson and North Montgomery for several hours. They have not said what happened, but set up a crime scene and even placed evidence markers around the area.

Our crews even spotted what appeared to be a trail of blood on the scene.

Neighbors told our crews they heard several loud booms before police showed up.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.