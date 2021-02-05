Large police presence reported in South Memphis as part of stolen property investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people were detained early Friday morning as part of a stolen property investigation along Street in South Memphis.

Authorities offered very little details Friday morning. Our crews spotted at least 14 squad cars belonging to the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Crime scene tape was set up and a crime scene investigation team was called in to assist.

WREG’s Symone Woolridge said police pulled several TV boxes out of the home and put them on the porch. They also pulled out other electronics and monitors.

At least five people were taken away in MPD cars.

This is a developing story.