Man charged with attempted murder after Olive Branch shooting

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he shot a woman he described to WREG as his soon to be ex-wife.

WREG's Melissa Moon was on Keri Cove near Douglass around 7 a.m. Monday when a man identified as Robert Phinizee pulled up on the scene with four kids. He told her his soon to be ex-wife tried to shoot him and the gun went off hitting her.

The man was cuffed by Olive Branch police and charged with attempted murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

As for the woman, authorities said she was taken to the Regional medical Center in critical condition.

The police department was on the scene for several hours and could be seen going in and out of the home through the garage carrying bags of what appeared to be evidence.