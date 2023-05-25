MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect who stole a car in Horn Lake.
Officials are at the scene of a BP gas station at Goodman Road and Highway 301. While details are still under investigation, they say they have a K-9 unit and drone searching the area.
This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.