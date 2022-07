UPDATE 5:43 AM: All lanes are back open.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have been blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported at 4:31 a.m. on I-40 near Chelsea Avenue in North Memphis.

Police have not released an update on the condition of the victims involved in the crash.

We will update this page when more information is available.

🚨UPDATE: I-40W down to one lane @ Chelsea Ave due to injury crash. Traffic stacked up almost to Watkins. pic.twitter.com/a4oCfQD1sV — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) July 13, 2022