Landers Center holds first concert in a year; rising country singer Parker McCollum performs

DESOTO CO., Miss. — People are getting ready to see their first concert at the Landers Center in a year, with rising country music singer Parker McCollum performing.

Under Governor Tate Reeves’ latest executive order concerts can happen with the venue at 50% capacity.

“This is the first time we’re having a ticketed event, in the arena, lights off, concert, kinda that back to normal,” said Todd Mastry, executive director at the Landers Center.

Mastry walked us through the changes at the venue. Normally the place can hold up to 10,000. Under the governor’s executive order that needs to be cut in half.

Friday night, they’re expecting between 2,000 and 2,500 people.

Mastry says under the executive order social distancing and masks are not required.

“However, that doesn’t mean we’re selling the best 4,000 seats in the house,” Mastry said. “We’re good community partners, we have spaced folks out along that end.”

Staff will be in masks, and they’re providing masks to guests who might want one. Inside there’s social distancing markers, no more water fountains and hand sanitizing stations have been added.

“Made everything as touchless and contactless as possible,” Mastry said.

How you get your food is different too.

“Instead of coming in a container that is open, everything is in a closed, hinged lid now,” Mastry said.

They’ve also implemented a clear bag policy for general safety reasons, as well as cutting down on interaction.

“We are keeping our guests and staff a little further apart,” Mastry said.

Ventilation changes have been made too.

“In all of our air handling units we have installed bi-polar, needlepoint, ionization rods,” Mastry said. “So, we’re actually fighting it at a molecular level. So, all the air coming through is cleaned, and not only that the air being circulated every two hours, it’s 100% cleaned of what’s taken place inside the arena.”

Saturday, a rodeo will be held here with the same protocols.

Not only is the Landers Center serving as an events space, on the other side of the building, you can get vaccinated during the day.