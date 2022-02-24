MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday’s heavy rain may have been too heavy for a fitness center in Lakeland as part of its roof collapsed overnight.
Esporta, located on Highway 64 near I-40, has been deemed unsafe following the partial roof collapse.
Shelby County Fire Department confirmed they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m.
The incident happened in the aerobics area of the gym.
As of Thursday, the location will remain closed indefinitely.
We will continue to follow this story and give you the latest updates when more information is released.