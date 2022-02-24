MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday’s heavy rain may have been too heavy for a fitness center in Lakeland as part of its roof collapsed overnight.

Esporta, located on Highway 64 near I-40, has been deemed unsafe following the partial roof collapse.

Shelby County Fire Department confirmed they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m.



Photos: Jerrita Patterson WREG

The incident happened in the aerobics area of the gym.

As of Thursday, the location will remain closed indefinitely.

GUSHING WATER inside a building is NEVER something you want to see! 😱 Sadly, it’s what’s happening inside Esporta Fitness in Lakeland, following a partial roof collapse after the overnight rain! THANKFULLY, there were no reported injuries! Stay @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/8t8tZBqrXT — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) February 24, 2022

We will continue to follow this story and give you the latest updates when more information is released.