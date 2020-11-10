Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrest three men for soliciting a child to meet for sexual purposes

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department began an undercover operation targeting child predators in the area, earlier this month.

LCSD said over the past week, investigators have made three arrest, involving adults soliciting a child to meet for secular purposes. On Nov. 3., investigators arrested Cory Ballentine, 34 of Oxford, Mississippi, and Jonathan Woolbright, 28, of Banner, Mississippi.

Two days later on Nov. 6., Ethan Moses, 21, of Moulton, was also arrested. Both Ballentine and Woolbright were given a $75,000.00 bond by a Justice Court Judge, and Moses was given a $80,000.00 bond.

LCSD said they would like to urge the public be aware of social media sites, luring children to solicit sexual acts.

If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in the prosecution of these individuals, or any other suspects, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 662-234-6421, or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-TIPS (8477).