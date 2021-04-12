Ladder could be named ‘official state tool’ of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawmakers in the Tennessee House of Representatives are expected to vote Monday on whether to make the ladder the “official state tool.”

House Bill 930 was filed Feb. 10 by Representative Chris Hurt, a Republican representing Lauderdale, Crockett and Haywood counties in West Tennessee.

The bill, scheduled for a vote Monday, states “the ladder” would be “designed as the official state tool.”

Senator Ed Jackson, a Republican who also represents several counties in West Tennessee, introduced the Senate version of the bill, SB 925, which is scheduled for a vote Tuesday.