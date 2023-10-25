NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – John Drake Jr., the man wanted for shooting two La Vergne police officers on Saturday, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron said just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Drake Jr., 38, approached some individuals at a home on Antioch Pike and demanded their gold Chrysler 200 at gunpoint. Drake Jr. then got into the car and drove away.

A short time later, Metro police officers saw the Chrysler near the intersection of Thompson Lane and Patricia Drive and initiated a pursuit. Officers followed Drake Jr until he eventually drove into the Edgehill area onto 15th Avenue South, where he crashed the Chrysler into a parked car. Drake. Jr then got out of the car and ran into a shed behind a home in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South, according to investigators.

The TBI said authorities responded to the scene and then heard the sound of a muffled gunshot from the shed. When officers moved in to investigate, they found Drake Jr. dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The son of Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake reportedly shot two La Vergne police officers near the Dollar General store in the 600 block of Stones River Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 when the officers were sent to investigate a stolen vehicle flagged by the city’s license plate reader software.

A struggle ensued, resulting in Drake Jr. reportedly pulling out a handgun and shooting at the officers.

A check of Drake Jr.’s criminal record revealed a lengthy criminal history; Chief Drake, meanwhile, said in a statement that he and his son had been estranged for years, saying in part, “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in [Saturday] afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.”

On Monday evening, News 2 spoke with Valeria East, Drake. Jr.’s mother, who urged him to turn himself in.

The TBI is continuing their investigation into Drake Jr.’s death at the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk.

La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews issued the following statement Tuesday night:

“The La Vergne community and our heroic officers can rest easy tonight knowing that the manhunt for John Drake Jr. is over. We want to thank all of the officers who were involved in tonight’s pursuit for their steadfastness and dedication to seeing this case through to the end. Our prayers are with Chief Drake and his family.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell released a statement, which reads: “This was a tragic end to John Drake Jr.’s life, and our heart goes out to Chief Drake and his family at this difficult time.”

No other information was released.