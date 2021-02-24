Kroger to soon begin distributing Covid-19 vaccines at Tennessee stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger stores across Tennessee will soon be distributing the Covid-19 vacine through its participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
“We appreciate this collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC as we continue to work to get Tennesseans vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Cindy Fisher, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Delta Division. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
A specific launch date was not announced. Once available, appointments can be made by clicking here or by calling (866) 211-5320.