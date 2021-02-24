Kroger to soon begin distributing Covid-19 vaccines at Tennessee stores

FILE – This June 17, 2014, file photo, shows a Kroger store in Houston. Kroger Co. says it was among the multiple victims of a data breach involving a third-party vendor’s file-transfer service and is notifying potentially impacted customers, offering them free credit monitoring. The Cincinnati-based grocery and pharmacy chain said in a statement Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, that it believes less than 1% of its customers were affected, specifically some using its Health and Money Services, as well as some current and former employees because a number of personnel records were apparently viewed. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger stores across Tennessee will soon be distributing the Covid-19 vacine through its participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“We appreciate this collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC as we continue to work to get Tennesseans vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Cindy Fisher, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Delta Division. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

A specific launch date was not announced. Once available, appointments can be made by clicking here or by calling (866) 211-5320.