Kroger to provide COVID-19 vaccines nationwide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger Health announced it will soon be providing the COVID-19 vaccine at its pharmacies and clinics nationwide.

The company has 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics across the nation and is partnering with the government and state health departments to provide the vaccine as part of the national rollout plan, the company said.

“Kroger Health is a COVID-19 response leader that has provided our patients, associates and other businesses with diagnostic testing tools and supporting resources since the onset of this public health crisis,” said Kroger Health president Colleen Lindholz.

“The size and scale of our health care operation provides us with the unique ability to efficiently facilitate COVID-19 testing and immunize a large portion of the U.S. population, once the authorized vaccines become more widely available,” she added.

Like the rest of the country, the company said it will focus on getting the vaccine to priority populations first.

To make that happen, Kroger Health is hiring nearly 1,000 healthcare professionals to help administer the vaccine. To see opportuntiies available near you, click here.

Kroger said the company will begin administering vaccines in Alaska this week and is working to expand those efforts in other areas. The company did not give an estimated time frame for when Mid-South pharmacies and clinics would begin administering the vaccine.

When they do, there are several Kroger pharmacy locations across the Mid-South. To find a location near you, click here.