Kroger to host hiring fair Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest supermarket chain in the Mid-South will be holding a hiring fair Wednesday.

According to a new release, Kroger said they are looking for hire Warehouse Case Selectors as well as Drivers. Those interested in applying should do so on Kroger’s website before the hiring fair.

Open interviews will be held Wednesday at the Kroger Logistics Center at 5079 Bledsoe Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find open positions, search the Kroger website using Zip Code 38141.

To find available jobs, click here.