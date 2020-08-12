Kroger recalls several varieties of cheese dip over salmonella concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger Delta Division, which operates stores in the Mid-South, is recalling several cheese dips sold in the supermarket’s deli departments because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The company was notified July 31 by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in a salmonella-related outbreak.

The onions were removed from store shelves the next day, but it was later found that they were used in the cheese dips.

No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date, but the company said the dips are being recalled out of “an abundance of caution.”

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15 and Aug, 6. The affected products are:

MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP, UPC 207083-00000

MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP, UPC 207181-00000

MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP, UPC 207182-00000

MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP, UPC 207185-00000

JARLSBERG DIP, UPC 207201-00000

JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD, UPC 216407-20000

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP, UPC 226481-60000

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP, UPC 236293-70000

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP, UPC 236294-70000

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP, UPC 236295-70000

DELI JARLSBERG DIP, UPC 237462-40000

JARLSBERG DIP, UPC 247199-00000

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP, UPC 286292-70000

DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP, UPC 286462-20000

DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD, UPC 295095-50000

DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD, UPC 295408-50000

DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD, UPC 295409-50000

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.

Kroger Delta Division’s announcement impacts 101 stores in the following areas: West Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky (Murray, Paducah only) and Missouri (Poplar Bluff only). The recalls have also been in effect in other areas, including East Tennessee.