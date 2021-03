MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger is increasing its Covid-19 vaccinations to one million doses a week.

The grocery store chain has been administering shots at its in-store pharmacies and clinics since February. Now, it will use the first hour of pharmacy operations as a focus hour to give shots.

Customers can still schedule appointments throughout the day.

Kroger is also planning 100 mass vaccination off-site events across the nation in the coming weeks.

