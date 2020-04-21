Kroger Health to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger Health is teaming up with Memphis Business Academy and Cherokee Health Systems to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the Frayser community.

The testing will take place at 3306 Overton Crossing, Wednesday, April 22 to April 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in being tested must schedule an appointment through the Kroger Health’s portal. They must also be showing symptoms or employed in the medical field.

Symptoms include fever, cough, tiredness, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath.

Test results will be returned within seven days.