Kroger announces Hero Bonus for workers amid outbreak

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Kroger announced it will provide all of its grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates a Hero Bonus as they continue to work during the outbreak.

According to the company, $2 will be added to the standard pay rate for all hours worked from March 29 to April.

“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies.”

This is in addition to the recent appreciation bonus announce almost two weeks ago.