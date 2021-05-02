Kohler Power to add 75 jobs at Mississippi generator plant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi home generator manufacturer is bringing another 75 jobs to its site in Hattiesburg.

WDAM reports that Kohler Power Co. has announced a $6 million capital expansion at its home standby generator assembly plant in the Hattiesburg Industrial Park. The expansion will bring the workforce up to 675 people. And a Kohler Power executive says it will triple the plant’s current capacity for residential standby generators.

The new project marks the second expansion at the site. In 2019, Kohler added 250 jobs. Kohler officials say a record hurricane season last year is among several factors contributing to an increase in demand for standby generators.