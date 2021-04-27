Knox County mask mandate will ‘sunset’ Tuesday night per mayor’s office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County mask mandate is ending tonight.

County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said in a release that he is allowing the county’s mask mandate to “sunset” Tuesday night following up on Gov. Bill Lee’s announcement that he will allow the state’s COVID-19 public health orders to elapse and new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for vaccinated Americans.

The county’s mandate will remain in place until 11:59 p.m.

While the end of the mask mandate applies for public and county property, Jacobs said private businesses can still chose to have a mask mandate.

“It is important to note that any private business or organization that desires to keep a mask requirement in place for entry will be allowed to do so and customers are expected to abide by and respect those decisions,” the mayor’s office says.

“This is a significant development that demonstrates we are another step closer to getting back to normal. I am deeply grateful to (Knox County Health Department Director) Dr. (Martha) Buchanan and her team for the uncompromising work they have done throughout the pandemic. Thankfully, now they can begin returning to normal business and get back to focusing on the many important programs they oversee everyday — like childhood nutrition, diabetes prevention, and environmental health to name just a few. “It is still everyone’s personal responsibility to protect themselves and their families from the virus. We should all be understanding and respectful of how people choose to do that as we move forward.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs