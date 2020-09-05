Kirk Whalum prepares for concert Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kirk Whalum, a Grammy-award winning songwriter and saxophonist, is preparing for his free concert on Sunday.

Whalum, just like other musicians, is finding a new way to showcase his talents, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Whalum said he wants to provide a relief for people with everything going on in the nation, in addition to COVID-19. The Memphis native said he wants to use his music to bridge people together through these uncertain time.

“I am about languages,” Whalum said. “But I believe that the melody is the most powerful language, and that when people hear music it bypasses the cognitive center of the brain, and it just goes straight into the heart.”

Piercing the heart, with the sounds of Jazz is what Whalum and other artists from around the world are preparing to do. On Sunday, they will stream on Facebook and YouTube a special concert.

“We are not charging people,” Whalum said. “We are just inviting people to share with us. We want to play our music for you.”

Whalum said hopefully people will in turn donate to the Stax Music Academy. He said people’s donations will support those who are following in the footsteps of his and others.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. You can access the concert by clicking here.