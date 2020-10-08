King Biscuit Blues Festival goes virtual in light of coronavirus pandemic

HELENA, Ark. — The King Biscuit Blues Festival is going virtual in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The King Biscuit Blues Festival annually draws thousands to Helena, Arkansas for music guaranteed to “stir the soul.” But this year the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on live performances.

Organizers decided the show must go on but virtually.

“Simply because we didn’t want all of our fans to just have King Biscuit drop out of their lives,” said organizer Munnie Jordan.

To keep blues fans happy, the Central Arkansas Library System is airing a tribute to the festival tonight on its website. Then on Friday and Saturday, a virtual concert on King Biscuit’s website and Facebook page.

“Mookie Cartwright, Reba Russell, Paul Thorn, The Big Muddy Band and ‘Brotha’ Ric Patton are some of the ones you will see,” Jordan said.

Jordan says the pandemic forced the festival to take a new marketing approach, including face masks, t-shirts and even this year’s poster all reflecting these uncertain times.

But there’s no escaping the real blues caused by not seeing some of the world’s best musicians on stage in person or the chance for local musicians to showcase their unique sounds.

“It really hurt me, it hurt my heart,” said musician Phillip D’Anthony Stackhouse. “I hate that the pandemic actually messed it up. Cause this is a time of the year that we all here in this area look forward to.”

Not having the live festival will have a huge negative impact on the local economy and lost revenue to restaurants and other tourist-oriented business.

The music starts tomorrow night at seven on the King Biscuit Festival website and Facebook page.