MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jimmie Martin, the main witness in the Lorenzen Wright murder case, was back in front of a judge Thursday morning, leading to more delays in a case dating back nearly two decades.

Martin, who is serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted of killing his girlfriend Martha Bownes in 2007, is seeking a post-conviction appeal, which focuses on what he says his attorney got wrong at trial.

But things will have to wait as Martin was appointed yet another attorney after his latest counsel Alex Jones withdrew, citing a conflict of interest.

“I do feel it is possibly conflict of interest, and for that reason, I don’t believe I can continue representing Mr. Martin on this matter,” Jones said.

Judge Carlyn Addison explained why there could be a possible conflict.

“There is a relationship between Mr. Coleman and Ms. Jones,” Addison said. “Both of them are fantastic attorneys, but they work in the same area, space, and firm, and they are associates.”

Attorney Coleman Garrett, who the judge referenced, was at one point the attorney for Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra. That was the case in which Martin was that key witness.

“The rules of professional conduct are clear,” Addison said. “Lawyers must—they shall avoid the appearance of impropriety. As such, I will accept your withdrawal. I will find counsel who is unattached to anything Mr. Martin related.”

It took the judge just a matter of minutes to appoint attorney Bianka Valdez to represent Martin.

“She is going to work carefully, methodically, and quickly to make certain that we can have a hearing on your matters sooner rather than later,” Addison said.

But it will likely be later than what Martin was expecting, considering Valdez will have to get up to speed. And if that’s not enough, prosecutors are hinting at even more the newly-appointed defense will have to tackle.

“Actually the state has received some information about Mr. Garrett’s representation that I need to turn over to the defense counsel that she will need to look into,” said Monica Timmerman, Shelby County Assistant District Attorney.

Part of what Valdez will have to dive into centers around four witnesses Martin wants to testify on his behalf. The judge told Martin that he is not required to attend the next court hearing set for August 31.