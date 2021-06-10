Keystone Elementary briefly put on lockdown after shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An elementary school graduation ceremony in Raleigh was placed on hold after a shots were fired nearby Thursday.

“Out of abundance of caution, Keystone Elementary was placed on a precautionary lockdown this morning while police responded to shots fired in the area. The lockdown has been lifted,” Shelby County Schools said Thursday afternoon.

According to police, families were gathered to celebrate the end of the year at Keystone Elementary School along Old Allen Road in Memphis when shots rang out. The families were taken into the building until the scene was clear.

Authorities told WREG this was a shots fired call and no one was hurt. It’s unclear if the shots were directed at someone in the crowd or if someone was shooting in the neighborhood.