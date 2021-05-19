Kettle365 Telethon raises $13,000 for the Salvation Army

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thanks to generous donors across the Mid-South, the Salvation Army raised $13,000 during its Kettle365 Telethon.

Hosted on May 13, the event was a partnership between WREG and the Salvation Army to raise funds for the organization.

While many associate the Salvation Army with the Christmas season, need is ever present in our community and many of our neighbors are struggling. All the money raised will go towards the Salvation Army’s local programs.

If you would like to donate, visit kettle365.org.