MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two boxes on their way from London, England to an apartment in New York were seized in Memphis by Customs and Border Patrol Agents, who said the shipment contained more than baby food.

Sealed bags inside the boxes, labeled as Little Ones organic banana multigrain porridge and baby rice, contained 271 grams of ketamine in white powder form, the agency said in a release.

They were found March 1 at an express shipping hub in Memphis.

According to the DEA, ketamine is an anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects and is sometimes used to facilitate sexual assault crimes. Street names include Special K, Cat Valium, Kit Kat, Super Acid, Super K, and Vitamin K.

“I know it’s organic, but why would you need two boxes of baby food sent across the Atlantic Ocean to your apartment?” Assistant Area Port Director Michael Neipert said.