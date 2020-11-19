Kentucky woman indicted in friend’s stabbing death in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Kentucky woman has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of a friend during an argument.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said Harley Berry, 20, is being held in the Shelby County Women’s Jail East.

Investigators said Berry was with friends on May 30 at a rented house in the 900 block of Sheridan when she got into an argument with 22-year-old Elijah McQueary. Witnesses reported that Berry stabbed McQueary several times with a kitchen knife.

Berry was arrested in Elizabethtown and returned to Memphis.