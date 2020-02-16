Kentucky snaps Rebels’ three game winning streak with win at Rupp

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nick Richards had 16 points, including two go-ahead free throws with 1:11 remaining, and Immanuel Quickley and Keion Brooks each made two more in the closing seconds to help No. 12 Kentucky escape Mississippi 67-62.

The Wildcats shot just 39% overall but made 48% in the second half to erase a seven-point deficit and create a back-and-forth game for the final eight minutes.

Richards followed two free throws with 2:11 left with two more a minute later to put Kentucky up 63-62.

Breein Tyree had 19 points for the Rebels, who had won three in a row.