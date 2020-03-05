Kentucky revokes fan’s ticket privileges for yelling racial slur at Tennessee fan

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – MARCH 03: Tyrese Maxey #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball against against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena on March 03, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has permanently revoked ticket privileges for a Wildcats fan who was shown on video yelling a racial slur at Tennessee fan.

University officials said Thursday that “this misconduct is unacceptable, unwelcome.”

Athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced the revocation on his verified Twitter account, a day after he tweeted “there will be consequences” for such unacceptable behavior. It comes two days after Ethan Williams tweeted a video of himself laughing and yelling at Kentucky fans as they left Rupp near the end of the Volunteers’ 81-73 comeback victory over the No. 6 Wildcats.

Williams’ video and another from a spectator seated on the same row show a woman, who identified herself as Ashley Lyles to Lexington TV station WLEX, who stopped and yelled the slur as she walked up toward the concourse exit.

Lyles did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. She apologized Wednesday in a statement released by the TV station in which she called her reaction “unacceptable, period.” Her apology added, “My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward.”

Barnhart tweeted Wednesday night that the incident “has no place at the University of Kentucky.” The AD added that while the person in question is not a season ticket holder, “there are still ways to ensure those actions are not repeated at future UK events.”

Barnhart tweeted that the school has reached out to the fan who was the victim of this “abusive and inexcusable language” to apologize personally.