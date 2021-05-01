Kentucky Power aims to replant lost trees

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With warmer weather setting in, now is the time to start growing you’re outdoor plants. In celebration of Arbor Day, Kentucky Power hosted an event helping to bring back some of the larger plants lost earlier this year.

The ice storms that came through the tri-state destroyed not only powerlines but also many trees in the process. Trees fell over power lines forcing tree service crews to cut them down.

Kentucky Power is hoping to replace some of this lost greenery by giving away free saplings.



Kentucky Power aims to bring back the greenery in Eastern Kentucky. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Cars were lined up in Central Park early Saturday morning and while there were more than 1,000 saplings available, they went by fast.

Amanda Clark, Ashland City Commissioner and Kentucky Power spokesperson, says they “gave away 1,200 trees in a little more than twenty minutes.” Clark also says, when looking for saplings, they took into consideration the issue of future powerline damages.

These are trees that are not going to interfere with the powerlines when you plant them on your property. Amanda Clark, Ashland City Commissioner and Kentucky Power spokesperson

For those who live in Boyd County, the ice storms really took a toll on the area.



Local non-profit organization “Build Ashland” board member Diamond Lewis says seeing such a turnout means the community is ready to give back.

They’re still stepping up and helping us beautify our area. They’re doing four different locations from Ashland to Whitesburg, to Hazard, to Pikeville, and that’s a lot of saplings going out. Diamond Lewis, Build Ashland board member

Kentucky Power also says they hope to host another event like this in the Fall. That date has not been released yet.