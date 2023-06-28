SAN FRANCISCO – After reportedly signing a free agent deal with the Golden State Warriors on the day after last week’s NBA Draft, only to deny he had made a final decision on his future, it seems as though former Tiger Kendric Davis will, in fact, begin his NBA career by the bay.

Davis is listed as part of Golden State’s summer league team that begins play on Monday in the California Classic in Sacramento. That will be followed by a five-game stint in Las Vegas.

Davis is not the only former Tiger on the Warriors’ summer league roster.

So is Lester Quinones. Quinones turned a solid summer run into a star role with the Warriors GLeague team a season ago.