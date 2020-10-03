Kellyanne Conway reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne Conway speaks in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. in 2019. Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid before becoming a senior counselor to the president. She informed Trump of her decision in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser to President Trump, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Conway tweeted that she tested positive for the virus Friday night. Conway says she has begun the quarantine process and is “feeling fine” with mild symptoms.

Conway attended Saturday’s Rose Garden event, where Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Since the event, several other attendees have announced they tested positive for the coronavirus, including Republican senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis.

Conway is one of Trump’s longest serving aides. She was Trump’s third campaign manager and joined the White House at the beginning of Trump’s presidency. Conway left her position at the end of August, saying she wanted to focus on her family.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020