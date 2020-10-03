Kellyanne Conway reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser to President Trump, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Conway tweeted that she tested positive for the virus Friday night. Conway says she has begun the quarantine process and is “feeling fine” with mild symptoms.
Conway attended Saturday’s Rose Garden event, where Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Since the event, several other attendees have announced they tested positive for the coronavirus, including Republican senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis.
Conway is one of Trump’s longest serving aides. She was Trump’s third campaign manager and joined the White House at the beginning of Trump’s presidency. Conway left her position at the end of August, saying she wanted to focus on her family.